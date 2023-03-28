TPD announce their new K9 officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -TPD has announced a new team member to the family, K9 Zona.

Zona is an English Labrador who is an electric storage device (ESD) detection K9. She is the first ESD detection K9 in Arizona and is assigned to TPD’s Crime Lab.

Zona is sponsored by Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) and their mission is to protect children from trafficking and exploitation. She was trained by the Jordan Detection K9 school in Indiana.

