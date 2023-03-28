Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD announce their new K9 officer

K9 Zona
K9 Zona(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -TPD has announced a new team member to the family, K9 Zona.

Zona is an English Labrador who is an electric storage device (ESD) detection K9. She is the first ESD detection K9 in Arizona and is assigned to TPD’s Crime Lab.

Zona is sponsored by Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) and their mission is to protect children from trafficking and exploitation. She was trained by the Jordan Detection K9 school in Indiana.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police ask for public’s help in homicide investigation after man found dead near South...
Tucson homicide detectives investigating after man’s body found in street
Update: Roadway open on Mt. Lemmon
Crane fly
WHAT IS IT? Crane flies taking over Tucson
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

KOLD - Helping the Mississippi tornado victims
13 News is helping the Mississippi tornado victims - get involved
Katie Luna Hernandez is facing several charges of child abuse after one child was found alone...
Tucson woman arrested on child abuse charges
A suspect is dead following a shooting involving police officers in the parking lot of a...
Suspect dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon...
AP sources: Judge says Pence must appear before grand jury probing election interference