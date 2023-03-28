Tucson asks residents to share vision, priorities for city’s future

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - City officials want to hear from the community on what’s next for the future of Tucson.

It’s all part of a general plan that was approved by voters in 2013.

Right now is the listen, discover and reflect part of Phase 1 of the plan, meaning Plan Tucson officials want to hear from you when it comes to top priorities for the city.

They say it can focus on a wide range of topics, not just roads, buildings and bridges.

After Phase 1, planners will then put together those ideas that come from the community, that’s expected to happen in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024.

During fall 2024 the plan will be brought back to the public for more comments.

Then in 2025, they will be letting voters know about the plan they came up with, which will then be on the ballot in November that year.

There are two more community outreach events. The next meeting is this Thursday, March 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the El Pueblo Center near Irvington Road. It will be primarily in Spanish, but there will be people explaining in English as well.

The other event is on April 8 at Lincoln Park Ramada 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“What we’re hoping to do is get those broad likes and concerns - any ideas that people have about what the future of Tucson can look like and what the future of Tucson means for them,” Tucson Planning and Development Services Project Manager Jasmine Chan said. “And looking also the hear from different people with different experiences about what it’s like to live here.”

If you aren’t able to make it to either of those community outreach events, there is a survey that can be filled out online to let Plan Tucson know what you’d like to see done.

