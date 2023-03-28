Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson woman arrested for aggravated assault

Laney Juan is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman was...
Laney Juan is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman was found injured at an apartment complex near Golf Links and Wilmot in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex near Golf Links and Wilmot in Tucson at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with sharp-force trauma injuries, but no gunshot victims were located.

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested 25-year-old Laney Juan who is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police ask for public’s help in homicide investigation after man found dead near South...
Tucson homicide detectives investigating after man’s body found in street
Update: Roadway open on Mt. Lemmon
Crane fly
WHAT IS IT? Crane flies taking over Tucson
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 40
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon...
AP sources: Judge says Pence must appear before grand jury probing election interference
Search for missing vulnerable adult
Search for missing vulnerable adult
A suspect is dead following a shooting involving police officers in the parking lot of a...
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise