Tucson woman arrested for aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex near Golf Links and Wilmot in Tucson at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with sharp-force trauma injuries, but no gunshot victims were located.

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested 25-year-old Laney Juan who is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

