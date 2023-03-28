Tucson woman arrested on child abuse charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police arrested a woman on child abuse charges. More charges could be filed after the body of a toddler was found inside her home.

Tucson Police says officers from Operations Division South responded to the 5500 block of S. Monrovia Ave. for the report of a 4-year-old child found running across the street March 23. Police discovered 24-year-old Katie Luna Hernandez left her two children, the 4-year-old and a 9-month-old, home alone unsupervised.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety was contacted and took custody of the children. Hernandez was charged with two felony counts of Child Abuse and booked into the Pima County Jail.

On March 24, detectives from the Child Physical Abuse Unit gathered additional information and learned Hernandez had a third child, a 2-year-old male.

Detectives served a search warrant at the residence on S. Monrovia Ave. and found the remains of the missing child inside the home.

Investigators also found suspected fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia within the residence. Detectives from the Counter Narcotic Alliance are assisting in the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

Additional charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.