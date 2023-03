TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are working a wildfire near Benson.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management posted on social media the fire has grown to 100 acres.

The fire is burning in difficult, rocky terrain and crews are working to keep it from impacting Interstate-10.

More than 100 fire personnel assigned to fire.

