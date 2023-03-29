Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Temperature roller coaster this week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts pick up today and tomorrow as our next weather system swings through the region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas east of Tucson Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM with gusts 45 to 50 mph possible. The best chance for rain (and mountain snow) Thursday stays to our north with local highs dropping into the 60s. Our cool-down will be short-lived, as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s again this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

