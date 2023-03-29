Advertise
TFD responds to an electrical issue at CBP sector in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Fire Department is on the scene of an electrical issue at the CBP’s Tucson Sector Border Patrol compound on Tuesday, March 29.

According to TPD, the electrical issue has to do with the building elevator which is causing a small amount of smoke.

CBP said one of the buildings was evacuated and TFD is on the scene investigating the issue.

There are no reported injuries.

