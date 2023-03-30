Action Day: Weather system bringing gusty wind, cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called an Action Day Thursday, March 30, because of windy conditions and cooler temperatures in the forecast. Drivers should be on the lookout for blowing dust.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winds in the areas under the advisory will be 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45-50 mph. Areas in the advisory include: upper San Pedro River Valley, eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet, upper Gila River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains.

High temperatures will drop into the 60s. Light rain and mountain snow is possible north of Tucson.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Slight chance for a shower or sprinkles. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

