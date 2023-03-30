Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Action Day: Weather system bringing gusty wind, cooler temperatures

Action Day
Action Day(KOLD 13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called an Action Day Thursday, March 30, because of windy conditions and cooler temperatures in the forecast. Drivers should be on the lookout for blowing dust.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winds in the areas under the advisory will be 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45-50 mph. Areas in the advisory include: upper San Pedro River Valley, eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet, upper Gila River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains.

High temperatures will drop into the 60s. Light rain and mountain snow is possible north of Tucson.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

WEATHER SLIDESHOW

Below are weather videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/ygmae46b.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Slight chance for a shower or sprinkles. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of a strain
Drug-resistant fungal infection surging across the US, cases in Arizona hospitals and nursing homes
The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was southbound on Sabino Canyon Road...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Sabino Canyon Road
Katie Luna Hernandez was after two of her young children were found alone in her home in...
Tucson woman facing child abuse charges; remains of young boy found in home
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Laney Juan is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman was...
Tucson woman arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

Thursday, March 30th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds usher in cooler temperatures Thursday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler with a Wind Advisory Thursday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2023