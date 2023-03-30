Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Carjacking suspect captured after walking away from Tucson hospital

Luciano Kristoff, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight.
Luciano Kristoff, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight.(Arizona DPS)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the carjacking suspect who allegedly caused a crash at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Whetstone on March 8, has been captured in Tucson.

On March 18, Kristoff walked away from Banner University Medical Center against the advice from medical practitioners, after he was admitted for serious injuries from the crash.

DPS said 30-year-old Luciano Kristoff was found hiding in a car that was stopped by the Tucson Police Department for an unrelated matter on Wednesday, March 29.

Kristoff was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight from an officer.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was southbound on Sabino Canyon Road...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Sabino Canyon Road
Katie Luna Hernandez was after two of her young children were found alone in her home in...
Tucson woman facing child abuse charges; remains of young boy found in home
Crane fly
WHAT IS IT? Crane flies taking over Tucson
Photo of a strain
Drug-resistant fungal infection surging across the US, cases in Arizona hospitals and nursing homes
Laney Juan is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman was...
Tucson woman arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Senate government committee passed an amendment to audit the school every two...
Senate panel seeking to fund school for the deaf and blind for two years, instead of eight
Forward progress stopped for Texas Summit Fire near Benson
The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Senate panel seeking to fund school for the deaf and blind for two years instead of eight
Senate panel seeking to fund school for the deaf and blind for two years instead of eight