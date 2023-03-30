Carjacking suspect captured after walking away from Tucson hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the carjacking suspect who allegedly caused a crash at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Whetstone on March 8 , has been captured in Tucson.

On March 18, Kristoff walked away from Banner University Medical Center against the advice from medical practitioners, after he was admitted for serious injuries from the crash.

DPS said 30-year-old Luciano Kristoff was found hiding in a car that was stopped by the Tucson Police Department for an unrelated matter on Wednesday, March 29.

Kristoff was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight from an officer.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.