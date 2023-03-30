Cienega High school student arrested for making threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Deputies responded to reports of threats at Cienega High School on Wednesday, March 29 at 5:22 p.m.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as a juvenile student who made comments about committing a violent act at the school. He was overheard by other students.

Detectives responded by contacting the parent of the student. The suspect was arrested on two counts of terroristic threats and one count of disrupting an educational institution.

PCSD says there is no outstanding threat at this time.

