Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers in season opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the season opener
Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team logo
Arizona Diamondbacks baseball club(Arizona Diamondbacks / azfamily)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. PDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -178, Diamondbacks +152; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Dodgers batted .256 as a team in the 2022 season with a .774 OPS.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 34-47 in road games last season. The Diamondbacks pitching staff had a collective 4.26 ERA last season while averaging 7.7 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

