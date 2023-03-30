FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds usher in cooler temperatures Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a few days in the 80s, our next weather system moves through the region today. This will drop high temperatures into the 60s, though the best chance for light rain (and mountain snow) stays to the north of Tucson. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas east of Tucson from 11 AM to 7 PM with gusts 45 to 50 mph and blowing dust possible. Our cool-down will be short-lived, as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s again this weekend. Another system bringing wind and cooler temperatures arrives Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Slight chance for a shower or sprinkles. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

