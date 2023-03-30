Advertise
Homicide hit-and-run suspect from Pinal County arrested

Ricky Gibson, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 85-year-old Melvin...
Ricky Gibson, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 85-year-old Melvin Moore.(Pima County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested a hit-and-run homicide suspect on Wednesday, March 29.

When PCSO detectives responded to the scene, they found a hit-and-run victim identified as 85-year-old Melvin Moore lying on the side of the road near E. Bateman St. near N. Hudson Rd. in Randolph.

Moore was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives learned that Moore had hired 20-year-old Ricky Gibson to do odd jobs for him. Recently, a motorized bicycle had been stolen from Moore’s property. PCSO says Moore suspected Gibson took it.

Moore’s pickup truck was also missing from the property, and was later found not far from the scene of the hit-and-run, near E. Turquoise Trail and N. La Palma Rd.

PCSO says Gibson was tracked to a nearby residence.

Detectives detained Gibson and one of his associates. During questioning, Gibson’s associate told detectives Gibson admitted to him that Moore confronted him about the stolen bike. That’s when PCSO says Gibson overpowered Moore, got into Moore’s truck and ran him over.

Gibson was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail for first-degree murder. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

“My thoughts are with Moore’s family during this time of grieving,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

