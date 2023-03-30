Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Living with dogs or cats may lower risk of allergies in children, study says

Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.
Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.(Pxfuel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a pet in the home could lower the chance of a child developing a food allergy, according to a new study.

In the study published Wednesday in the journal, PLOS One, researchers analyzed data from over 65,000 children in Japan.

They found that babies exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies, compared with babies in pet-free homes.

One of the study’s authors says the findings suggest that exposure to dogs and cats might be beneficial against the development of certain food allergies.

Kids living with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies while dog owners were less likely to have egg, milk and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may strengthen an infant’s gut microbiome.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of a strain
Drug-resistant fungal infection surging across the US, cases in Arizona hospitals and nursing homes
The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was southbound on Sabino Canyon Road...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Sabino Canyon Road
Katie Luna Hernandez was after two of her young children were found alone in her home in...
Tucson woman facing child abuse charges; remains of young boy found in home
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Laney Juan is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman was...
Tucson woman arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations
Action Day
Action Day: Weather system bringing gusty wind, cooler temperatures
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.6% rate