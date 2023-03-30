Marana High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

MARANA, Ariz. (13 News) - Police arrested a Marana High School student for bringing a gun to campus on Thursday, March 30.

According to the Marana Police Department, administrators contacted police and a School Resource Officer located the student after another student reported the gun.

The SRO detained the student and secured the handgun.

MPD officers were expected to remain on campus for the investigation.

Police said the campus at 12000 W. Emigh Road is secure and all students and staff are safe.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.