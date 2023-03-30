Marana wants your input on 20-year transportation master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Marana officials want to hear from you when it comes to the future of transportation.

It’s all part of a 20-year plan that focuses on public transportation, biking and walking and it’s aimed at making getting around easier.

From 2010 to 2020 Marana was the second fastest-growing city in the state, and town leaders say there’s no sign of slowing down.

That’s why they want to know your priorities when it comes to what you want to see on your roads. First, there is a 15-question survey that asks what improvements need to be made and what ideas you have.

Then once that is filled out, an interactive map comes up, and this is where you can actually pinpoint certain areas you’d like to see changed.

Examples include the intersection at I-10 and Cortaro Road, and Tangerine Road. Folks already saying there need to be road improvements and traffic lights installed.

“We’re just looking forward to our citizens’ engagement and understanding this is going to guide us going into the future,” public works director and acting town engineer Fausto Burruel said. “It will help establish infrastructure needs where we have gaps, policies where we eventually drive projects and funding as we go forward.”

The survey isn’t just for people who live in Marana. If you visit or work in the area officials also want to hear from you, too. They say the plan will be put together and finalized by the end of 2023.

And as the project continues to move forward the town will update everyone online with chances for public comments.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.