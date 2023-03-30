Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police investigate threat at Compass High School

Tucson police closed a portion of East 22nd Street while investigating a threat made to Compass...
Tucson police closed a portion of East 22nd Street while investigating a threat made to Compass High School, 8250 E. 22nd Street, on Thursday, March 30.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Police are investigating a threat that resulted in an evacuation of Compass High School on Tucson’s east side Thursday, March 30.

Compass Director Kerk Ferguson confirmed that an “explosive threat” was phoned in.

A Tucson Police Department spokesman said the threat does not appear to be credible, but officers are on campus, located at 8250 E. 22nd Street, looking for anything suspicious, which he said is standard protocol.

Students can be picked up at the gas station at East 22nd Street and Sarnoff Drive, near the campus, Ferguson said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of a strain
Drug-resistant fungal infection surging across the US, cases in Arizona hospitals and nursing homes
The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was southbound on Sabino Canyon Road...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Sabino Canyon Road
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Luciano Kristoff, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight.
Carjacking suspect captured after walking away from Tucson hospital
Katie Luna Hernandez was after two of her young children were found alone in her home in...
Tucson woman facing child abuse charges; remains of young boy found in home

Latest News

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Evacuations end after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
FILE - Pope Francis could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his...
Pope showing ‘marked improvement,’ could leave hospital soon