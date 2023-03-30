Police investigate threat at Compass High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Police are investigating a threat that resulted in an evacuation of Compass High School on Tucson’s east side Thursday, March 30.

Compass Director Kerk Ferguson confirmed that an “explosive threat” was phoned in.

A Tucson Police Department spokesman said the threat does not appear to be credible, but officers are on campus, located at 8250 E. 22nd Street, looking for anything suspicious, which he said is standard protocol.

Students can be picked up at the gas station at East 22nd Street and Sarnoff Drive, near the campus, Ferguson said.

No additional information was immediately available.

