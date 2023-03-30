Advertise
Senate panel seeking to fund school for the deaf and blind for two years, instead of eight

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bill to keep the Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind open has advanced in the state Senate, after weeks of delay.

On Wednesday, the Senate government committee passed an amendment to audit the school every two years, instead of eight.

“This is the first time ASDB in its 112-year history has this kind of questioning,” school superintendent Annette Reichman said when addressing the panel.

Republicans say they want this two-year audit for House Bill 2456 since that’s what other public schools in the state do. That would knock down the eight-year continuation period to two years.

“Even at the school board level right. This is a constant review that occurs every single year. We have a constitutional obligation to provide educational services to the deaf and the blind in the state,” State Senator Jake Hoffman argued. He said a lot can change within an eight-year time frame both economically and within education.

Parents say an audit every two years would take away valuable resources from students who need them most.

“I want to point out the fact that this is a substantial waste of government time, government finances, and government resources,” one parent said. “It blows my mind that you all think it’s okay to sit here and tell me that you need more legislative oversight. When in fact, you’re actually talking about wanting to save money. You’re wasting that money.”

“A two-year continuation is unreasonable for audit reasons and also places undue stress and anxiety for families already challenged. In my opinion, at least a 10-year continuation should be granted. Our population of individuals with disabilities of blindness and multiple disabilities as well as deaf is not going to change,” another parent shared.

The Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind caters to more than 2,000 students, which equates to 85% of the blind, deaf, hard of hearing, and visually impaired community in the state.

Just a month ago, the eight-year continuation bill received a unanimous vote in the house.

If the amended bill makes it to the Senate floor and is passed, it would go back to the house for approval, before ending up on the governor’s desk.

