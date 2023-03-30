Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Trump releases statement on news of his indictment

(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former President Donald Trump released a statement following the announcement of his indictment.

The full text is below.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country - have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever.

“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of a strain
Drug-resistant fungal infection surging across the US, cases in Arizona hospitals and nursing homes
The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was southbound on Sabino Canyon Road...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Sabino Canyon Road
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Luciano Kristoff, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight.
Carjacking suspect captured after walking away from Tucson hospital
Katie Luna Hernandez was after two of her young children were found alone in her home in...
Tucson woman facing child abuse charges; remains of young boy found in home

Latest News

Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos