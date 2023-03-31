Advertise
Blessings and Burritos: Tucson woman helps feed the homeless in a unique way

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson woman is on a mission to feed the homeless, one burrito at a time. She takes up shop at some of Tucson’s most popular homeless encampments donating both her time and her food.

For the past three months, Anna Bennett has been dedicating her time to her new passion project, Anna’s Abundant Blessings.

Bennett operates out of a bright yellow trailer and visits popular homeless encampments around Tucson. Her mission is simple: to give warm, homecooked meals to those who need them most.

While the menu can vary, she is currently serving people burritos, oatmeal, a pastry, and a drink of their choice.

“When they see my yellow trailer, I see them light up. It just fills up my heart,” she said while out serving at 100 Acres, a popular homeless encampment.

It’s not just meals she’s serving. She sets up chairs and tables, plays music, and offers a prayer box. Bennett said she’s always had a passion for helping people and decided she wanted to make it a priority after retiring last year.

She said she hopes to eventually expand her outreach to even more people.

Right now, she works off of donations and support from local businesses. If you’d like to donate you can do so here.

