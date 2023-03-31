Chief Deputy Kastigar announces retirement from PCSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced the retirement of Chief Deputy Richard Kastigar.

PCSD said Chief Deputy Kastigar and Sheriff Chris Nanos worked together for more than two decades.

PCSD released a statement following Kastigar’s announcement:

“Today we celebrate the retirement of Chief Deputy Richard Kastigar Jr. Chief Deputy Kastigar began his service with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in December 1977 as a Detention Officer. In 1979, he was promoted to patrol deputy where he was able to rise through the ranks, achieving Sergeant in 1989, Lieutenant in 1993, Captain in 1999, ultimately reaching Bureau Chief in 2005. In 2013, he became a reserve deputy and was later appointed Communication Manager in March 2014. In January 2017, he retired from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and was later appointed Chief Deputy in January 2021, by Sheriff Chris Nanos. Chief Deputy Kastigar worked with Sheriff Nanos for over two decades and his perspective and mentorship have been of great value to him, this community, and organization however nothing is of greater value than his friendship. On behalf of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, we would like to thank you for over 40 years of service and wish you the best on your future endeavors.”

