FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Behind Thursday’s weather system, winds are relaxing but highs stay cool through Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s. A ridge of high pressure will warm us back into the low 80s this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts pick up again Monday with another (dry) system dropping temperatures back into the 60s Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

