TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash at Alvernon and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, March 30.

The Tucson Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A 13 News photographer on the scene said a green motorcycle was involved in the crash along with a pick-up truck.

