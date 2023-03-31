Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New Pima County program aiming to save lives during a school shooting is in the works

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new program is in the works across Pima County to help save lives during a school shooting.

The program aims to provide better communication and training to schools and law enforcement. The goal is to improve response times when there is a threat on campus.

This program has been in the works since the summer, and it will soon be ready to go. It brings together law enforcement agencies and school officials across the county, all with the same goal of protecting students and saving lives.

“It’s not a matter of if anymore, it really is a matter of when. We just want to be as best prepared as possible,” explained Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

This week, a school shooting in Nashville claimed the lives of three children and three adults. It’s one of the latest examples of gun violence at schools across the nation, something that now seems inevitable. In Pima County, a new program is working to train law enforcement agencies and schools to respond to school threats.

“We have a plan. They have a plan and really, that’s what this is all about, coming up with a plan so we can get there quickly, hit a button and all the cops know and they’re going to respond,” said Sheriff Nanos.

According to Nanos, it will be similar to the way the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team responds to an officer-involved shooting, but instead, it will be a regional effort to respond to active attackers or shooters in our schools.

“It’s interesting because I was talking with the Attorney General yesterday and I believe we’re about the first one in the state to do this,” he stated.

Work on the program started this summer following the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead.

“I think everybody watched that unfold and the aftermath of no one wanting to take full responsibility,” said Nanos. “And it’s not just them, it’s us. We look at that and go, ‘Are we in that same boat? Could that happen here?’”

The program involves the sheriff’s department as well as 11 other agencies and 11 school districts.

“It’s hard to put 22 different agencies together in a room and get things accomplished, but this has just been moving full steam ahead. Everybody’s on board,” he explained.

Sheriff Nanos hopes to get the program started by the end of the summer. Right now, they’re in the process of training.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Photo of a strain
Drug-resistant fungal infection surging across the US, cases in Arizona hospitals and nursing homes
The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was southbound on Sabino Canyon Road...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Sabino Canyon Road
Tucson police briefly closed a portion of East 22nd Street while investigating a threat made to...
Police investigate threat at Compass High School
Luciano Kristoff, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight.
Carjacking suspect captured after walking away from Tucson hospital

Latest News

FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
FBI documents give new view into Las Vegas shooter’s mindset
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Inmates learn tech skills in boot camp before they're released
Prison to Programming
New Pima County program aiming to save lives during a school shooting is in the works
New Pima County program aiming to save lives during a school shooting is in the works