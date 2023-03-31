Advertise
Officials asking people to stay away from mysterious orange liquid near Prescott

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is trying to identify orange liquid and...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mysterious orange liquid is showing up in a small Yavapai County town, and officials are asking people to stay away from it. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is trying to identify orange liquid and soils surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker, Arizona, roughly 11 miles from Prescott.

A resident first reported the liquid on Thursday near Sheldon Road and Midnight Snap Lane. ADEQ officials say due to recent heavy rainfall, the substance may be leaking into nearby areas. Residents are asked not to touch it.

The orange liquid was discovered surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker, Arizona,...
ADEQ, Walker Fire Department, Yavapai County, and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs are all working to see if the liquid needs to be cleaned up. However, if anyone has come into contact with it and is experiencing health issues, call your doctor as a precaution.

According to the USGS Mineral Resource Data System, the Sheldon Mine was primarily used for copper mining but also had gold, lead, silver, and zinc.

