PCSD respond to a serious crash on Ina and Casablanca

Serious crash on Ina and Casblanca
Serious crash on Ina and Casblanca(KOLD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a serious crash on N. Casablanca on Thursday, March 30.

PCSD said it was a serious accident where an SUV ran into a parked RV. The SUV is covered with a blanket/tarp.

Portions of N. Casablanca and Pso Ronceval are closed.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has not announced the extent of any injuries in the crash..

