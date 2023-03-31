PCSD respond to a serious crash on Ina and Casablanca

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a serious crash on N. Casablanca on Thursday, March 30.

PCSD said it was a serious accident where an SUV ran into a parked RV. The SUV is covered with a blanket/tarp.

Portions of N. Casablanca and Pso Ronceval are closed.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has not announced the extent of any injuries in the crash..

