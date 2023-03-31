Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police briefly closed a portion of East 22nd Street while investigating a threat made to...
Police investigate threat at Compass High School
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash at Alvernon and Valencia in Tucson on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Alvernon, Valencia in Tucson
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Police arrested a Marana High School student for bringing a gun to campus on Thursday, March 30.
Marana High School student arrested for bringing gun to school
Luciano Kristoff, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and felony flight.
Carjacking suspect captured after walking away from Tucson hospital

Latest News

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South...
Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time