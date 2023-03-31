Advertise
Tucson Police investigating homicide

Samuel Richman is facing a felony charge of failing to report an accident involving personal...
Samuel Richman is facing a felony charge of failing to report an accident involving personal injury.(wabi)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Police say they received a 911 call March 20 just after 10:30 p.m. from an adult female reporting a shooting in the 800 block of E. Alturas Street. That’s where responding officers found 46-year-old Shamus Baines with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The female caller was identified as the shooter and remained on the scene during the investigation.

Investigators learned Baines recently met the female caller and agreed to pick her up along with another female at her residence. The three arranged to drive to a nearby business. As one of the females was being dropped off, a physical altercation occurred between the female caller and Mr. Baines inside the vehicle. During this time, the female discharged her firearm and hit Baines.

Police say Baines died from his injuries March 29. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives have spoken to everyone involved. No arrests have been made; however, detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

