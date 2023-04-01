19-year-old charged with human smuggling South of Sunizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A 19-year-old male is facing charges after he was allegedly found smuggling undocumented immigrants South of Sunizona on Wednesday, March 29.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 19-year-old US citizen David Xavier Colter of Phoenix after he failed to yield on Highway 191 milepost 7.

Xavier-Colter was stopped by deputies South of Sunizona on Highway 191 milepost 31.5.

Deputies placed Xavier-Colter under arrest and was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of Smuggling, Reckless Driving, Felony Flight, Endangerment, and Speeding. He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies found five undocumented immigrants inside the car and turned them over to US Border Patrol for processing.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

