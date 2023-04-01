Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No foolin’ in this forecast!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Saturday AM, April 1st
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Quiet weather expected for this weekend! Light breeze on Saturday with highs in the 80s. We hold onto the 80s through Monday, but then wind gusts will pick up again with another dry system dropping temperatures back into the 60s by Tuesday.

Another 20-degree change that no one should complain about. We should all enjoy the cooler temps while we can! Triple digits will be here before you know it. The first 100-degree day is usually around the first of May.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy. Fire danger.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

