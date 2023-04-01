More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

“The important thing to remember is that this is also not something that’s going to happen tomorrow April 1, and that’s the end all be all date. This is a process that’s restarting, that’s actually going to take a full year for access to re-determine the eligibility of all 2.5 million Arizonans,” said Marcus Johnson, director of health policy and advocacy at Vitalyst Health Foundation.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the AHCCCS has not disenrolled members, regardless of eligibility. The latest numbers from AHCCCS show 2.5 million Arizonians are currently enrolled. Over the past two years, people have come to rely on this coverage. This has been helpful in protecting families from medical debt.

“Clearly, it’s been very helpful in the midst of a public health emergency for people not to have to worry not only about having medical bills to pay, since access protects them from that, but also not having to deal with the bureaucracy of renewables,” said Matt Jewett, director of health policy at Children’s Action Alliance.

And now with the protection set to expire, these groups fear many people do not realize they may be losing coverage.

“Nobody wants eligible Arizonans falling through the cracks. If you are eligible for Medicaid, if you are eligible for access, if you’re eligible for kids care, it will be there for you. AHCCCS needs to ensure that your information is updated through the website to keep you covered,” said Johnson.

These groups are working to spread the word on the ways in which people can avoid being disenrolled.

“It’s most important for people to simply update their contact information anytime it has changed. And then look for an envelope that may come from the Arizona department of economic security, which helps access in providing the determination of eligibility,” said Jewett.

AHCCCS will notify each member of their renewal one month prior- at which time they can submit any requested documents. People who forget to update their information, have 90 days after being disenrolled to update their information without having to reapply.

For people who ultimately are disenrolled, they can find coverage options on healtharizonaplus.gov, by calling 211, or through the federal healthcare program.

“The federal government has said that people who are losing their Medicaid coverage can get into the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Some people still call it Obamacare, they can get into that at any time, even though it’s not open enrollment season. Right now, there is a special enrollment period and people can go right into the Health Insurance Marketplace,” said Johnson.

Johnson added that those seeking coverage need to go through an accredited website to avoid scammers who may be taking advantage of this disenrollment period.

More information on the Medicaid program and the return to regular renewal can be found here.

