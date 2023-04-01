PACC in urgent need of foster homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Animal Care Center is asking the public to provide foster and adoptive homes to relieve overcrowding after the shelter took in 288 dogs in the past seven days.

Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services, said the overcrowding is due to the volume of dogs in the shelter, meaning dogs are staying at PACC longer.

“The longer the dogs stay here, the more stressed they become,” Dangler said. “High levels of stress put the dogs at risk of disease and behavioral decline, making it critical to get these dogs into homes quickly.”

PACC is also housing the impound of 37 dogs as part of a cruelty investigation pushing the current census to 496 dogs and 102 cats.

“PACC is in need of fosters, adopters, and rescue partners to help us help these dogs,” Dangler said. “Stepping up now can quite literally help save dogs’ lives.”

Pima Animal Care Center is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. All pets are currently free to adopt, and a $20 licensing fee applies to adult dogs.

For those interested in fostering, PACC can provide needed supplies and performs all medical care. To foster, please come down to the shelter or sign up at this link. To view all available pets and services, please go to pima.gov/animalcare.

