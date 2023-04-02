FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s prevail through the weekend but a cool down is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Warmer temperatures continue into Monday. Another weather system will bringing strong gusty winds to the area Monday and much cooler temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday. The difference between Sunday and Monday will be a slight increase in clouds Monday but much stronger winds. Strong winds and very low humidity are forecast for most of southeast Arizona, resulting in critical fire weather conditions over a large area.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 21 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

