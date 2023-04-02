FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet today, fire danger Monday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Quiet weather expected for one more day! We hold onto the 80s through Monday, but wind gusts will pick up again with another dry system dropping temperatures back into the 60s by Tuesday. Fire weather watch is in place for Monday with the strong winds and dry conditions expected.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Fire weather watch in place. Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.