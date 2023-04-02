Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake

Pima County authorities responded to investigate a suspicious death off Catalina Highway near...
Pima County authorities responded to investigate a suspicious death off Catalina Highway near Rose Canyon Lake early on Sunday, April 2.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death in the Catalina Mountains.

According to information from PCSD, deputies responded to a location off Catalina Highway near Rose Canyon Lake early on Sunday, April 2.

Detectives have also responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum...
TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center
As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona...
More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid
Hundreds protest in Tucson on Transgender Day of Visibility
Hundreds protest in Tucson on Transgender Day of Visibility
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
A family in Oregon is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old just months after losing three other...
Broken hearts: Family mourns loss of 12-year-old months after losing 3 others

Latest News

Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of...
UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler drives up court against Florida Atlantic during the first...
Butler’s buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum...
TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center
Gov. Hobbs has been ordered to appear in court on Thursday.
Gov. Hobbs must appear in court on pause of executions