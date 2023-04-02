Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death in the Catalina Mountains.

According to information from PCSD, deputies responded to a location off Catalina Highway near Rose Canyon Lake early on Sunday, April 2.

Detectives have also responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

