TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum Center near Irvington and Interstate 19.

According to the TPD, officers were in the area and heard the sound of gunshots.

A 13 News photographer on the scene said the situation occurred at the Main Event.

A man was found shot outside and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said they have everyone involved detained and that an investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.