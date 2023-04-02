Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum...
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum Center near Irvington and Interstate 19.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum Center near Irvington and Interstate 19.

According to the TPD, officers were in the area and heard the sound of gunshots.

A 13 News photographer on the scene said the situation occurred at the Main Event.

A man was found shot outside and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said they have everyone involved detained and that an investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds protest in Tucson on Transgender Day of Visibility
Hundreds protest in Tucson on Transgender Day of Visibility
As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona...
More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash at Alvernon and Valencia in Tucson on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Alvernon, Valencia in Tucson

Latest News

Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of...
UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler drives up court against Florida Atlantic during the first...
Butler’s buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game
Gov. Hobbs has been ordered to appear in court on Thursday.
Gov. Hobbs must appear in court on pause of executions
As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona...
More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid