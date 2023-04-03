Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say

Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during storms on Saturday.

The Warren Township Fire Department said the incident happened at a home on Park Road Northwest.

Officials with the fire department said a large oak tree fell onto the home, trapping the teen inside.

Extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage, officials said.

The teen reportedly died on the scene.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum...
TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street, I-10 in Tucson
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Authorities find man dead on Mount Lemmon, suspicious death investigation ongoing
As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona...
More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid
Allie Potter April 1 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s prevail through the weekend but a cool down is on the way

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City Monday afternoon ahead of his arraignment.
Trump arrives in NYC before his Tuesday arraignment
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
More severe weather forecast for parts of US still reeling
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 15
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 15
Tanya Tucker, from left, Bob McDill and Patty Loveless pose at a news conference for the...
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill to join Country Music Hall of Fame
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
LIVE: Trump arrives in New York to face charges in criminal probe