Action Day: Wind advisory, red flag warning in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called an Action Day Monday, April 3, because of windy conditions and dangerous fire weather in the forecast. Drivers should be on the lookout for blowing dust.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Arizona from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Winds in the areas under the advisory will be 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Some of the areas in the advisory include Tucson, Marana, Vail, Green Valley, Nogales, Sierra Vista, Benson, Bisbee, Willcox, Ajo, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon, Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

WEATHER SLIDESHOW

Below are weather videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/ygmae46b.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 70°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high around 80°.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.