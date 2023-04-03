Bicyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured near Santa Rita Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police closed East 22nd Street near Santa Rita Park Monday morning, April 3, because of a crash involving a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.

22nd Street was closed between South Second and South Fourth avenues for the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

