Bicyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured near Santa Rita Park

A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured on East 22nd Street near Santa Rita Park in Tucson...
A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured on East 22nd Street near Santa Rita Park in Tucson Monday, April 3.(Staff)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police closed East 22nd Street near Santa Rita Park Monday morning, April 3, because of a crash involving a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.

22nd Street was closed between South Second and South Fourth avenues for the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

