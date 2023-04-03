Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,...
FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cuoco, star of “The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory,” posted to Instagram on Saturday, April 1, 2023, that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of " The Flight Attendant " and " The Big Bang Theory " said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in " The Flight Attendant " on HBO Max for two seasons and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum...
TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street and I-10 in Tucson
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake
As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona...
More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid
Allie Potter April 1 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s prevail through the weekend but a cool down is on the way

Latest News

Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured on East 22nd Street near Santa Rita Park in Tucson...
Bicyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured near Santa Rita Park
According to Arizona Game and Fish, they were young great horned owls.
Three owls found dead in Winterhaven after eating poisoned rodents
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump set to travel to New York and face booking, arraignment