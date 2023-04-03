Advertise
Bullets strike Sierra Vista church on 2 occasions

The Sierra Vista United Korean Church has been struck by bullets on two occasions recently,...
The Sierra Vista United Korean Church has been struck by bullets on two occasions recently, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.(Google Maps)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying who has been shooting at a church in the Sierra Vista area.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has recently responded several times to the Sierra Vista United Korean Church, 2230 E. Choctaw Drive, for reported shots fired at the church.

It could not be determined if the shots were intentional or stray shots, nor where the shots came from. On two separate occasions, rounds went through a rear window of the building.

In multiple canvassing efforts, no one has reported hearing shots or admitted to firing the shots.

Deputies are on increased patrols in the area during non-worship days and are present at the location during services.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who can help find any suspect in these incidents to call 520-803-3550 or email SheriffTips@cochise.az.gov.

Information received may remain confidential.

