Deputies find boy who went missing from campsite near Apache Junction

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from a campsite has been found safe.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies in Pinal County have found12-year-old Shayden Noah Finnegan, who was reported missing at 1 a.m. Monday while he and his father were staying at a campsite near Hackamore Road north of SR-88 in the Apache Junction area.

Deputies add that Finnegan, who also goes by his middle name, has PTSD and autism and was not familiar with the area. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office posted an update that he was located and is safe.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

