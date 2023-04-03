Deputies find boy who went missing from campsite near Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies in Pinal County have found12-year-old Shayden Noah Finnegan, who was reported missing at 1 a.m. Monday while he and his father were staying at a campsite near Hackamore Road north of SR-88 in the Apache Junction area.

Deputies add that Finnegan, who also goes by his middle name, has PTSD and autism and was not familiar with the area. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office posted an update that he was located and is safe.

UPDATE- Noah has been located and is safe. — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 3, 2023

