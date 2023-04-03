Advertise
Evacuations ordered for portions of Hereford due to the Williams Fire

Fire North of Waters Road, South of Hereford Road along San Pedro River
Fire North of Waters Road, South of Hereford Road along San Pedro River(Bureau of Land Management - Arizona Fire)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said evacuations have been ordered for some of the residents of Hereford due to the Williams Fire.

Everyone north of Waters Road and south of Herford Road are urged to leave due to the wildfire, which is at least five acres.

The CCSO said there is no access to Herford Road and Palominas Road. The entire area from Palominas Road on Hereford and South to Highway 92 is closed until further notice.

Residents on Red Mountain off of Foudy have been advised to evacuate.

Below are the following road closures:

  • Hereford Road at Copper Glance south to Highway 92.
  • Palominas Road at Hereford Road south to Highway 92.
  • Palominas Road at Three Canyons.

The entire area is closed to traffic in this area, please avoid it until further notice. Fire is reportedly moving northeast.

Cochise County Animal Control Officers are on the scene and responding to assistance calls.

People are advised to be prepared if they live in this area.

Alert Sense notifications will be made for the affected areas.

Also Monday, the CCSO responded to a report of a brush fire at 1:06 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Williams in Hereford and another brush fire in the Elfirda area at 11:40 a.m.

