Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Feds seize $112 million linked to fraudulent cryptocurrency investments

Around $112 million in funds is linked to cryptocurrency investment schemes.
Around $112 million in funds is linked to cryptocurrency investment schemes.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Justice has seized more than $112 million in funds related to cryptocurrency investment fraud.

A typical cryptocurrency scheme often looks like a random phone call, social media message, or text to gain the victim’s trust. Then the fraudster will bring up trading in cryptocurrency and will send a link to what appears to be a legitimate trading platform, sometimes on a phone app. After investing, the victim may even be able to withdraw some of their gains from the investment but eventually, funds are withheld, more investments are encouraged, fees are requested, etc.

“Transnational criminal organizations are combining confidence scams with technological savvy to swindle Americans out of their hard-earned funds,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “These particularly vicious frauds – where scammers carefully cultivate relationships with their victims over time – have devastated families and cost individuals their life savings. Now that we have seized this virtual currency, we will seek to swiftly return it to victims.

The Justice Department also suggests those online be wary of their questions, question investment advice they’re given on various platforms, and remember that if it seems too good to be true, it usually is. In 2022, the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center reported $3.31 billion with the most common victims being those between 30 and 49. The FBI Phoenix division is said to be actively looking at cases.

“Financial fraud schemes like these demonstrate the great lengths criminals will take to swindle innocent victims out of their money,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “We continue to see these schemes evolve and provide new avenues for criminals to exploit.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum...
TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street, I-10 in Tucson
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Authorities find man dead on Mount Lemmon, suspicious death investigation ongoing
As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona...
More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid
Allie Potter April 1 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s prevail through the weekend but a cool down is on the way

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit
WATCH: 13 News streaming newscast
The Sierra Vista United Korean Church has been struck by bullets on two occasions recently,...
Bullets strike Sierra Vista church on 2 occasions