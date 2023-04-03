FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a pleasant weekend spent in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies, gusty winds will usher in another cool down this week. Today, highs will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, but winds will gust 40-55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area from 2 PM to 11 PM with a Red Flag Warning from 11 AM to 8 PM for most spots below 5500 feet. Critical fire weather conditions expected.

Temperatures Tuesday will only top out in the low 60s but conditions will stay dry. We’re tracking a warming trend for the rest of the week, with highs near 90° possible by Easter Sunday!

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 70°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high around 80°.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.