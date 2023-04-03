FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wrapping up the weekend in the 80s but a major change is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures Sunday were just a tad cooler than yesterday but still a nice mild-April day. Monday will be nearly as warm except winds will be much stronger as a strong upper trough moves across the Four Corners area. A wind advisory was previously issued and the Fire Weather Watch has now been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
