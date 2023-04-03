Gospel Rescue Mission prepares to serve over 3,000 meals on Good Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Gospel Rescue Mission is getting ready for its annual Easter Blessings To Go event that will be held on Good Friday.

Organizers say they expect to serve more than 3,000 meals, but ahead of that they’re pushing for more help to make this popular event a success.

Ham and eggs are the two things the mission needs the most, especially with the surge in egg prices. Each meal prepared costs a little more than $3.00.

When doors open on Friday, April 7, people can dine inside or drive-thru to get a meal. There will also be resources for families and toys for the kids.

GRM representatives say that if people need help from the Gospel Rescue Mission, it’s always available.

“It lets people know ... there’s hope. They can come here, they can get items, they’re going to have a wonderful meal but more than that they can come here and see with their own eyes it’s a place of hope and transformation,” director of public relations Bruce Beikman said. “It’s a place they can come and get help, no judgment.”

Beikman adds that if people still want to get involved, they can do so on the mission’s website here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.