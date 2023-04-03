Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.(CNN, WTVF, WSMV, COVENANT SCHOOL, MNPD)
By The Associated Press and TRAVIS LOLLER, JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.

Police have not established a motive for the shootings at The Covenant School, a small Christian elementary school where the 28-year-old shooter was once a student, according to a Monday news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Both Nashville police and FBI agents continue to review writings left behind by Audrey Hale, both in Hale’s vehicle and home, police said.

“It is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers,” police said.

The three children who were killed in the shooting were Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The three adults were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school, custodian Mike Hill, 61, and 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak.

Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police. That included 126 rifle rounds and 26 nine-millimeter rounds, according to police.

WARNING: This body camera video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. (Source: WSMV, Metro Nashville police, CNN)

Meanwhile, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled a proposal to allocate enough funding to place a school resource officer in every public school, as well as increase school building security and boost mental health resources. The announcement marks the first public address the Republican governor has made since last week’s shooting in Nashville.

Police have said Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed “emotional disorder.” However, authorities haven’t disclosed a link between that care and the shooting. Police also said Hale was not on their radar before the attack.

Social media accounts and other sources indicate that the shooter identified as a man and might have recently begun using the first name Aiden. Police have said Hale “was assigned female at birth” but used masculine pronouns on a social media profile. However, police have continued to use female pronouns and the name Audrey to describe Hale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum...
TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street, I-10 in Tucson
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Authorities find man dead on Mount Lemmon, suspicious death investigation ongoing
As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona...
More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid
Allie Potter April 1 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s prevail through the weekend but a cool down is on the way

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City Monday afternoon ahead of his arraignment.
Trump arrives in NYC before his Tuesday arraignment
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
More severe weather forecast for parts of US still reeling
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 15
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 15
Tanya Tucker, from left, Bob McDill and Patty Loveless pose at a news conference for the...
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill to join Country Music Hall of Fame
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
LIVE: Trump arrives in New York to face charges in criminal probe