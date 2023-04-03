Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pinal County Attorney’s Office launches new safe driving campaign

Drunk Driving
Drunk Driving(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Attorney’s Office hopes a new safe driving campaign will help lower the number of Felony DUIs across the county.

PCAO is launching the campaign with the motto, “Drive Drunk or High, People Might Die.” It will be featured at various events, on community handouts and part of messaging going forward.

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it charged 243 felony DUI cases in 2022, which was an increase of 75% from 2021.

PCAO says 2023 is on pace to easily pass last year’s total.

“A single impaired driver puts other families at risk and it’s not acceptable,” said County Attorney Kent Volkmer. “Given the rise we’re seeing, we are very concerned with how many people are getting behind the wheel when they shouldn’t.”

“We hope an increased focus on this issue helps people think harder about the decisions they make and decide against getting behind the wheel while impaired, whether it be alcohol, illicit drugs or even prescription medication,” Volkmer said.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Tucson Spectrum...
TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street, I-10 in Tucson
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Authorities find man dead on Mount Lemmon, suspicious death investigation ongoing
As of April 1, more than 650,000 Arizonians are at risk of losing Medicaid through the Arizona...
More than 650,000 Arizonians set to lose Medicaid
Allie Potter April 1 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80s prevail through the weekend but a cool down is on the way

Latest News

The Sierra Vista United Korean Church has been struck by bullets on two occasions recently,...
Bullets strike Sierra Vista church on 2 occasions
A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March...
UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
Michael Foster spotted the spoon across the street from his house Monday morning.
15-foot spoon stolen from Dairy Queen found in field near Phoenix school