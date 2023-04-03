Pinal County Attorney’s Office launches new safe driving campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Attorney’s Office hopes a new safe driving campaign will help lower the number of Felony DUIs across the county.

PCAO is launching the campaign with the motto, “Drive Drunk or High, People Might Die.” It will be featured at various events, on community handouts and part of messaging going forward.

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it charged 243 felony DUI cases in 2022, which was an increase of 75% from 2021.

PCAO says 2023 is on pace to easily pass last year’s total.

“A single impaired driver puts other families at risk and it’s not acceptable,” said County Attorney Kent Volkmer. “Given the rise we’re seeing, we are very concerned with how many people are getting behind the wheel when they shouldn’t.”

“We hope an increased focus on this issue helps people think harder about the decisions they make and decide against getting behind the wheel while impaired, whether it be alcohol, illicit drugs or even prescription medication,” Volkmer said.

