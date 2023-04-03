Advertise
Three owls found dead in Winterhaven after eating poisoned rodents

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least three owls in the Winterhaven community were found dead.

According to Arizona Game and Fish, they were young great horned owls. Public Information Officer Mark Hart said these deaths are believed to be the result of the owls eating rodents that had been poisoned.

“You’ve got two options, better options. Either use a trap that kills rodents instantly or use a humane trap which is readily available online or at stores here in Tucson,” Hart said.

While it’s not illegal to use poison on your property, Game and Fish discourages it. However, it is only legal for property owners to use poison on their own land, making it illegal to place it anywhere else.

These owls are protected by state and federal law through the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It’s not clear if these deaths were caused intentionally, but if you suspect crimes against wildlife you can contact Operation Game Thief.

